Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Trading cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.48.

UAA stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.39. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after buying an additional 3,209,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,478,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,045,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

