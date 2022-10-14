Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair cut Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut Under Armour from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Williams Trading cut Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.48.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Under Armour by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

