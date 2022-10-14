Ternium (NYSE:TX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

TX stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.41. Ternium had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 33.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

