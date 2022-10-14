Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Two Harbors Investment shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

