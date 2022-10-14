Morgan Stanley Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $100.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.31.

NYSE TWLO opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20. Twilio has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $373.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,039 shares of company stock valued at $980,375. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Twilio by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

