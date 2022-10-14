StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of TV stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 64.22%. The business had revenue of $925.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,965,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 954,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $8,288,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 97.0% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 534,107 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $3,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

