StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:TUP opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6,922,566.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 623,031 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at about $781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 17.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

