StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Tupperware Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:TUP opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $24.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6,922,566.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 623,031 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at about $781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 17.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
