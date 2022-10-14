StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TECK. B. Riley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TECK opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

