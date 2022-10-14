TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $507.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Roy Mcniven bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 675,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,297 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1,025.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 977,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 890,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

