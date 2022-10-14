Barclays Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $22.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.52.

TSE stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

