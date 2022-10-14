Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance
Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,376,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
