Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,376,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

