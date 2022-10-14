StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.
Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:TSN opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
