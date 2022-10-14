StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

