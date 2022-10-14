Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Stock Performance

NYSE:TDW opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.45 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 105,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

