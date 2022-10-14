Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$38.50 at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from C$52.00 to C$38.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.53.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Teck Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,673,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,061,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 47.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2,158.5% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 190,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 182,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

