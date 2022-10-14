Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEF. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 649,678 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.