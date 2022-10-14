StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

