StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.
Teradata Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.
Institutional Trading of Teradata
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.
