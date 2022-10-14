Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,295,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,625,000 after purchasing an additional 163,015 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,014.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

