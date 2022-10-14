Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TD stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,295,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,625,000 after purchasing an additional 163,015 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,014.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.