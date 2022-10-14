The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $14.25.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Container Store Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The Container Store Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Container Store Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Container Store Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.