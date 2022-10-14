StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.