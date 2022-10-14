TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $691.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 72,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7.1% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 254,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

