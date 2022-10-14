TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TrueBlue Price Performance
NYSE TBI opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $691.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $32.91.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
Further Reading
