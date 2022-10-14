TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
TAL stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
