TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

About TAL Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 780,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,336 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,979,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,959 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 960.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.