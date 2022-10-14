Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.85.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

