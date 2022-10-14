Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.27.

Shares of SYK opened at $214.10 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

