StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

