SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of SXC opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $542.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.18.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 147.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 80,961 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

