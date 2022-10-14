Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

