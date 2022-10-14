State Street (NYSE:STT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STT. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.81.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

