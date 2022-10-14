State Street (NYSE:STT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STT. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.81.
State Street Stock Performance
Shares of State Street stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
