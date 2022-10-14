Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.48. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

