Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $3,215,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Summit Materials by 35.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

