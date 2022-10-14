Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

