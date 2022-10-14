StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE SUN opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

