Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 2.8 %

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 160,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

