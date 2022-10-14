Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

NYSE SWK opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

