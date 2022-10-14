StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

STZ opened at $225.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day moving average of $242.17.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

