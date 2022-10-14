STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.16.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.98. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 287.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 464,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 344,925 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 96.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 58,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

