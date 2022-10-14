NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $13.24. NIO shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 685,878 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura cut their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.02.

NIO Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90.

NIO (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 48.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.