NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $13.24. NIO shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 685,878 shares traded.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura cut their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 48.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

