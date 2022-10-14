Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $12.79

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $12.33. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 141 shares.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $562.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.