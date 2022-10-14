Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $12.79

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $12.33. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 141 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $562.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.92.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
