Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Yijing Brentano Sells 287 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) SVP Yijing Brentano sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $15,908.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,605.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.3 %

Gentherm stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Gentherm by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 453,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gentherm by 4.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 22,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 264.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

