Stephen A. Trowbridge Acquires 1,083 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Trowbridge acquired 1,083 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $14,967.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,009.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of ANGO opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.