Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Valhi Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Valhi has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.63.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $634.60 million during the quarter.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
