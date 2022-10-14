Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Valhi has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $634.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valhi Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valhi during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Valhi during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 4.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.