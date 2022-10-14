Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.15. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 31,077 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $965.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
