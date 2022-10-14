Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $16,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,252,447.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HSON opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth $873,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

