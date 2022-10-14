BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up to $32.93

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.93, but opened at $33.95. BorgWarner shares last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 1,722 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,609,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after buying an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4,883.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 612,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

