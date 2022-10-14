Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $33.86

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.86, but opened at $34.79. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 726 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

