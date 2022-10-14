E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.39. E2open Parent shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 34,252 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

E2open Parent Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $354,845. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,446,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 844,003 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

