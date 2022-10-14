Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $10.12

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $10.42. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 915 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVTL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vertical Aerospace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

