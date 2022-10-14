Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $10.12

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $10.42. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 915 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVTL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
