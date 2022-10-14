Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Down to $25.82

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.82, but opened at $22.90. Cameco shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 916,771 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 186.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

