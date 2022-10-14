United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $5.36

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.57. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 458,227 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

