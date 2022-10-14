Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.39. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 4,229 shares traded.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,610,000 after buying an additional 3,252,753 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,282,000 after buying an additional 2,142,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 478,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,952,000 after buying an additional 465,629 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 433,749 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

